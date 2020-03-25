Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MP Reports First Coronavirus Death as 65-Year-Old Ujjain Woman Dies at Indore Hospital

After reporting breathing problems, the woman was initially admitted to a hospital in Ujjain and later shifted to government-run MY Hospital in Indore. The woman breathed her last at around 5.30 pm.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:March 25, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
MP Reports First Coronavirus Death as 65-Year-Old Ujjain Woman Dies at Indore Hospital
Image for representation only. (PTI)

Indore: Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported first fatality due to the coronavirus infection as a 65-year-old Ujjain-based woman died at a hospital in Indore. The state has so far reported a total of 15 confirmed cases.

After reporting breathing problems, the woman was initially admitted to a hospital in Ujjain and later shifted to government-run MY Hospital in Indore. The woman breathed her last at around 5.30 pm.

Hailing from a poor family, woman had no significant travel history and had reportedly gotten in touch with her daughter who is married in Indore.

The woman had fallen ill on March 22 and was admitted into a charitable hospital in Ujjain, CMHO Ujjain, Anusuiya Gawli told the media. She was later shifted to Madhav Nagar hospital in Ujjain and after showing symptoms of COVID 19, she was referred to Indore.

Besides visiting anti-CAA protest site in Ujjain, the administration is unaware about her travel history. However, there was no official confirmation on this.

Curfew was clamped in Ujjain early on Wednesday after the woman tested positive. The district administration has sealed the area where the woman used to live.

Four other people, who tested positive for the virus in Indore on Wednesday, also surprisingly did not have any foreign travel history. Thoughl, two of them did visit Hrishikesh in Uttarakhand recently.

Alarmed with this trend, the administration in Indore is busy scanning the travel history of these patients and is ascertaining whether they came in touch with any foreign national recently.

“The woman who died on Wednesday was suffering from high diabetes and respiratory issues,” Indore collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav told the media, confirming that the woman had tested positive for COVID19. We are tracking her travel history from Ujjain, added the officer.

He further claimed that total 29 family members of these five positive patients have been identified but none had showed coronavirus symptoms in initial screening.

The age of four patients in Indore range between 49 years to 68 years.

Besides, father of a girl who earlier tested positive for COVID 19, had reported positive on Wednesday and was admitted to AIIMS Bhopal.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

