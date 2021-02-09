MP Revenue Officer Who 'Insulted Farmers' Removed from His Post

A Madhya Pradesh revenue officer who had insulted farmers in Sagar district on Monday, was removed from his post with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput on Tuesday issued orders for the removal of Naib Tehsildar LP Ahirwar.

The incident had taken place in the Jaisinagar tehsil of Surkhi assembly constituency, represented by Rajput.

Some farmers on Monday had called on the officer at Tehsil office with a crop survey request on Monday. The peasants were carrying wheat earrings as evidence of crop damages and some of the earrings had fallen on the floor.

As the officer arrived there, he suffered a fit of anger, and asked why "garbage" was strewn in his office. The farmers did not react and one of them touched feet of the officer urging him to order a crop survey.

The officer allegedly pushed the farmers saying, “Don’t indulge in drama, hand over your memorandum and leave.” The farmers then had staged a protest against the officer.

The Congress party also had threatened a stir in case the erring officer wasn’t removed from the post.