MP School Files Police Complaint Against NSUI Workers for 'Vandalism' as Dispute Over Teaching CAA Escalates

Mandla: A private school in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh filed a complaint against the Congress' National Students Union of India (NSUI) for allegedly vandalising property over a dispute related to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Members of the student wing of Congress were on Thursday accused of damaging property at Bharat Jyoti Vidyalaya, a missionary school, in Lalipur.

The dispute arose after NSUI accused one of the teachers of discussing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) with school children and making disparaging remarks against a community.

On Thursday, a group of NSUI workers reached the school and told the administration that several parents have raised a complaint with them that a woman teacher of the school was discussing CAA and NRC with the students regularly.

However, as the arguments intensified, the student leaders started vandalising the school premises even as the apprehensive students watched in fear, the school management said.

Soon the police reached the spot and pacified the situation.

Both the NSUI and the school handed complaints to the police but no case was lodged till reports last came in.

A 1 minute 50 second video has also gone viral on social media, in which the NSUI workers are seen encountering school administration as to why NRC and CAA are being taught to kids. However, the responsible persons don’t offer any convincing reply to their queries.

NSUI spokesperson Vivek Tripathi said, "If any of the worker is found guilty of unlawful act, he would be punished."

The school administration, however, declined to comment on the entire issue.

With inputs from Krishna Kumar Mandla

