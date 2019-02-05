English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
MP School Teacher Given Death Sentence For Raping 4-Year-Old Under State’s New Child Rape Law
A division bench of MP high court confirmed the death sentence on January 25, 2019, holding his crime to be 'rarest of rare'.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Satna: Clearing the decks for the first ever capital punishment under the new child rape law in the state, a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna has issued the death warrant to a schoolteacher for raping a four-year-old girl last year.
Unless the Supreme Court stays the execution, the convict, Mahendra Singh Gond, would be hanged at 5 am on March 2 at Jabalpur’s Central Jain.
Following the incident, the probe, filing of a chargesheet and pronouncement of the verdict all took place within seven months. The probe was completed in 81 days while the district court delivered the verdict within 47 days of proceedings.
A division bench of MP high court confirmed the death sentence on January 25, 2019, holding his crime to be “rarest of rare”.
The additional district and sessions judge Dinesh Sharma on Monday issued the death warrant for the culprit.
Satna police had arrested the 27-year-old convict on charges of abducting and raping a four-year-old girl on July 1 in Parsamniya area of the district.
Seeing the critical condition of the girl after the sexual assault, Satna collector Mukesh Shukla had ensured that the girl is airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, following orders from the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The child was assaulted so brutally that she had to spend months in AIIMS to get her intestines realigned.
On September 19, 2018, the additional district and sessions court had found Gond guilty and sentenced him to death and later the high court rejected an appeal from the contractual teacher and upheld the verdict from the lower court on Jan 25, 2019. After the high court’s confirmation, Satna district and sessions court issued the “execution warrant” against Gond.
The convict still has the option of moving the SC and file a mercy petition with the President of India against his death sentence.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Unless the Supreme Court stays the execution, the convict, Mahendra Singh Gond, would be hanged at 5 am on March 2 at Jabalpur’s Central Jain.
Following the incident, the probe, filing of a chargesheet and pronouncement of the verdict all took place within seven months. The probe was completed in 81 days while the district court delivered the verdict within 47 days of proceedings.
A division bench of MP high court confirmed the death sentence on January 25, 2019, holding his crime to be “rarest of rare”.
The additional district and sessions judge Dinesh Sharma on Monday issued the death warrant for the culprit.
Satna police had arrested the 27-year-old convict on charges of abducting and raping a four-year-old girl on July 1 in Parsamniya area of the district.
Seeing the critical condition of the girl after the sexual assault, Satna collector Mukesh Shukla had ensured that the girl is airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, following orders from the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The child was assaulted so brutally that she had to spend months in AIIMS to get her intestines realigned.
On September 19, 2018, the additional district and sessions court had found Gond guilty and sentenced him to death and later the high court rejected an appeal from the contractual teacher and upheld the verdict from the lower court on Jan 25, 2019. After the high court’s confirmation, Satna district and sessions court issued the “execution warrant” against Gond.
The convict still has the option of moving the SC and file a mercy petition with the President of India against his death sentence.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Teen Suffering From Depression Asked Reddit to Roast Him, This is How They Responded
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results