MP: School Teacher Posts Indecent Pics in Students' Online Group, Suspended

A school teacher was suspended for allegedly posting objectionable pictures in the WhatsApp group. (Representative image)

The teacher is suspended immediately for violation of the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, it stated.

A school teacher was suspended for allegedly posting objectionable pictures in the WhatsApp group for online classes of students in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, an official said on Tuesday. The teacher, identified as Insaf Mohammed, is working in the government primary school at Kila Sheopur.

He posted indecent and objectionable pictures in the WhatsApp group created for students, parents and teachers on Monday morning, said the order issued by District Education Officer (DEO) SK Solanki. The teacher is suspended immediately for violation of the MP Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, it stated.

first published:January 18, 2022, 11:43 IST