MP School Tenders Apology for Showing Godse Firing Bullets at Gandhi in RSS Uniform

Jabalpur: At a time when several BJP politicians are out to prove Mahatma Gandhis killer Nathuram Godse a patriot, a private school in Jabalpur had to tender an unconditional apology to the RSS for depicting Godse in RSS uniform.

In a silent play staged on Gandhi Jayanti, students of Small Wonders Senior Secondary School, Jabalpur, showed the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi in RSS uniform and incurred the wrath of the organisation.

In the play, a boy wearing RSS uniform was shown pointing a pistol at another boy dressed as the Mahatma.

Yatindra Upadhyay, who identified himself as an RSS worker, approached Lordganj Police Station with a complaint that the play defamed the RSS. The complaint said that neither was Godse associated with the organisation, nor did the organisation have anything to do with him.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Deepak Mishra said a non-cognizable report under IPC Section 500 (defamation) was given to the police. He said such a complaint does not require the police to investigate and the complainant will have to approach the court.

The school management, however, posted an apology on Facebook on Friday. "It was a silent play staged by students of junior classes… It was a mistake to show Nathuram Godse in the RSS uniform. It was a mistake and there was no malice or political ideology behind it. Godse had nothing to do with the RSS. We are sorry for the mistake committed inadvertently," read the apology.

Late on Friday, Upadhyay said, the school owner visited RSS office bearers and tendered a written apology. He said the RSS has decided to accept the apology.

