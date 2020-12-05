MP Schools Shut till March 31; Govt to Resume Classes, Conduct Exams Only for Classes 10 and 12

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered closing of schools till Class 8 till March 31 in view of Covid-19 . CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a review meeting on Friday ordered that regular classes will resume for 10th and 12th students shortly.

There will not be exams for classes 1 to 8, as the evaluation will be based on the basis of project works, a report in Times of India said. The state government ordered that the board exams for the 10th and 12th standard will also be conducted as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

The students from 9th and 11th standard will have classes once or twice a week. The next academic session will begin from April 2021, CM Shivraj Chouhan said in a review meeting.

“With the help of society, every government school has to be turned into an excellent institution of education and learning. A committee of academic experts should be formed for guidance. Education patterns being followed in other states should be studied and an educational model created for MP that is the best in the country," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reportedly said in a review meeting.