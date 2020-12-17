MP Schools to Resume Regular Classes for Std 10 and 12 from Friday, Govt Issues Guidelines

After months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Madhya Pradesh will resume regular classes for students of standards 10 and 12 from Friday onwards.

Regular classes in state schools are yet to resume after lockdown was imposed over COVID-19 scare in March this year. Earlier, the state government had permitted conducting classes from standards 9 to 12 but attendance was optional.

However, private school owners had recently threatened mass agitation in case regular classes aren’t allowed. Also, tutorials are allowed to function in the state.

Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI), on Thursday, issued a letter to collectors and district education officials for having regular classes taken for classes X and XII from Friday onwards. On Friday, the schools will have Parent Teacher meets in schools and those, who won’t be able to attend in person, will be reached out online for discussions.

The schools have been asked to maintain social distancing norms among students and provide sanitisers in the school premises. No mass gatherings are allowed inside schools like prayers, sports and so on, and the students are supposed to remain inside classrooms during lunch break.

However, schools, having strength in hundreds, are having a tough time in following the social distancing norms. Schools are also chalking out schemes to follow these guidelines, though.

A school in Jabalpur has decided to allow only 33% students in classes while another in Gwalior will have odd-even rule by allowing 50% students daily.

Consent letters from parents is also required for students.

Schools remained busy in sanitising classrooms and other facilities, on Thursday, to gear up for the parent teacher meet and carrying on with regular classes from Friday.

However, with transportation facilities having no provision for social distancing, it’s expected that attendance in schools could be dismal especially for those who live at far-off places from school.

Besides classes going for the board examinations, other classes won’t see any regular sessions in near future. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has already announced that classes till standard VIII won’t have any session in this term and the students will be promoted with general promotion.