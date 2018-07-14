English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP Scribe Death Case: Autopsy Reveals Broken Bones, Suicide Angle Being Probed
The police now suspect that Yagnik jumped off the roof of the three-storey building on A B Road here that houses the offices of the newspaper.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Indore: Fresh investigation has been initiated into the death of Dainik Bhaskar group editor Kalpesh Yagnik after the post-mortem report revealed several broken bones and the suicide angle is being looked into, a senior police official said on Saturday.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said the initial surmise was that 55-year-old Yagnik may have died of a heart attack. An inquiry has been initiated into the journalist's death from the angle of suicide, he told PTI. Mishra said that the police have, however, not found any suicide note.
"The post-mortem report shows many broken bones," he said.
The police now suspect that Yagnik jumped off the roof of the three-storey building on A B Road here that houses the offices of the newspaper, the official said.
He said that the evidence gathered from the spot, including Yagnik's shoes, which were found on the terrace of the building, has been sent for forensic examination.
On July 12, Yagnik was rushed to a private hospital in the city's Vijaynagar area from the newspaper office at around 10:30 pm after he suffered a cardiac arrest, family sources had said.
He was declared dead at around 2 am on Friday. He is survived by his mother, wife and two daughters. His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Tilak Nagar crematorium here yesterday
Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
