GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

MP SET 2018 Notification out on mppsc.nic.in, Application Process Begins 11th October 2018

MPPSC will open the Correction Window from 14th October to 14th November 2018, and candidates will be required to pay Rs.50/correction.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:October 8, 2018, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP SET 2018 Notification out on mppsc.nic.in, Application Process Begins 11th October 2018
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MP SET 2018 Notification has been released by the State Eligibility Test Cell of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore on its official website - mppsc.nic.in, as per which, the application process for MP State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 is scheduled to commence on Thursday, 11th October 2018, 12 noon onwards. Candidates aspiring to qualify for the recruitment of Assistant Professor post in the state of Madhya Pradesh must apply for MP SET 2018 on or before 11th November 2018, 12 midnight.

MPPSC will open the Correction Window from 14th October to 14th November 2018, and candidates will be required to pay Rs.50/correction.

Candidates can choose from 19 different subjects listed in the official advertisement given below.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess Master's degree with minimum 55% marks (50% for Reserved Category). Candidates appearing in the last year or semester of Master's degree are also eligible to apply for MP SET 2018.

Application Fee:

UnReserved Category – Rs.1200
Reserved Category – Rs.600

Exam Pattern:

The Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2018 will comprise of two papers which will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode.

Paper-I will comprise of 50 Objective type questions aimed at testing general awareness, teaching and research aptitude of the examinees. Candidates will be given 60 minutes to attempt the same.

Paper-II will comprise of 100 Objective type questions aimed at testing the Subject Expertise of the candidates. Candidates will be given 120 minutes to attempt Paper-II.

Each question will carry 2 marks for every correct answer and 0 marks for every incorrect answer as Negative marking is not applicable.

Interested candidates can read the MP SET 2018 Official Notification at the below mentioned url:

http://www.mppsc.nic.in/ATTACHMENTS_FILES/ADVERTISEMENTS_OPTION/2017-new/Set_2018_06.10.2018.pdf
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...