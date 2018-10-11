GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MP SET 2018 Registration to Begin Today at 12 Noon on mppsc.nic.in, Stay Tuned

It is crucial for candidates to qualify Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2018 in order to be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Updated:October 11, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission
MP SET 2018 Registration is scheduled to begin today i.e. 11th October 2018 on the official website of State Eligibility Test Cell of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore - mppsc.nic.in. It is crucial for candidates to qualify Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2018 in order to be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Interested candidates must visit the official website mentioned above to Register themselves, fill the application form and pay the application fee to successfully submit their online applications for MP SET 2018. Candidates must note that the application window will close on 11th November 2018, 12 midnight.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Master's degree with minimum 55% marks (50% for Reserved Category). Candidates appearing in the last year or semester of Master's degree may also apply MP SET 2018.

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs 1,200
Reserved Category – Rs 600

Exam Pattern:
The Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2018 will comprise of two papers viz Paper-I and Paper-II, which will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode. Candidates can check the Syllabus for Paper-I and Paper-II at the below mentioned url:
http://www.mppsc.nic.in/SET_2018.html
