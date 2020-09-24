MP: Seven-year-old Girl Killed By Relative In Indore

Indore: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a male relative, who lured her with a biscuit and crush her head with a stone in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city, police said on Thursday. The accused, who is in his 20s, has been apprehended based on the CCTV footage from the area where the crime took place, Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said.

The incident took place in Bhanwarkuan on Wednesday night, when the accused allegedly lured the victim with a biscuit and took her to a dilapidated house, the official said. After a search, the minor girl was found in a bloodied state in the house and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries earlier in the day, he said.

Prima-facie, it appears that the victim’s head was crushed with a stone, he said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain signs of sexual assault. Angered by incident, people protested outside the police station and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor