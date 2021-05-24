MP: Shajapur ADM Slaps Shopkeeper During Curfew Patrolling, Faces Flak

Days after a District Magisterate in Chhattisgarh drew huge criticism for slapping a youth out to buy medicines for his grandmother, another senior woman officer in Madhya Pradesh faced flak for slapping a youth outside a shop in Shajapur.

A video of the incident that went viral on Monday showed the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Shajapur, Manjusha Rai, slapping a footwear shopkeeper during her routine drive for checking closure of markets in Khandwa. The video was said to be two days old.

On being questioned about his whereabouts, the youth supposedly told the officer that he lived behind the shop, after which the officer slaps him hard, accusing him of lying. The shopkeeper, however, stood there quietly after being slapped.

A policeman also charged towards the youth with a baton but did not hit him and eventually only said that he was lying, showed the video.

“The shutter was down, still policemen pulled it up and the ADM slapped me, and a policeman hit me with a stick," the shopkeeper told reporters.

After the video went viral over the internet, the ADM faced a series of criticism with netizens asking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to punish the officer.

School Education minister Inder Singh Parmar, who is also a Shajapur native, told ANI that the said officer did not behave properly and action will be taken, if needed.

Earlier on Saturday, huge social media outcry had followed when the DM of Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur, Ranbir Sharma, had not only slapped a 13-year-old boy but also smashed his phone while the child was out during curfew hours to buy medicines for his grandmother. The officer also got the young boy beaten up by the police.

Later on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel removed the Sharma from his post despite the officer requesting an apology.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked Surajpur police to lodge an FIR against the guilty officer. The victim’s father, too, had lodged a complaint with the police for the DM hitting his son. However, the Surajpur police are yet to lodge an FIR against the officer.

