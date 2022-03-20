MP: Sheopur Administration Demolishes Houses, Crops of 4 Accused in Minor Gangrape Case

Taking a leaf out of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s action against criminals, the Madhya Pradesh government continued to deal with an iron hand and demolished three houses of the accused in a gangrape case in Sheopur on Sunday.

The administration team aided by local police ran bulldozers on three houses and standing crops belonging to the three accused, Collector Sheopur said in a tweet with videos of the demolition.

The three accused- Mohsin, Riyaz and Shehbaz were held for gangraping a 17-year-old tribal girl on March 17.

After receiving orders from the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier in the day, the administration swung into action and demolished houses of the accused arrested in sexual assault case. A heavy police force was deployed in the village to keep law and order in check.

After the administration arrival at the nearby Polytechnic College, the team destroyed the standing wheat crop in a farmland belonging to one of the accused in the case.

The action comes two days after the minor girl had gone to a nearby forest area close to Rampura Dang locality with a male friend. The three accused waylaid them, overpowered the male friend and raped the girl before fleeing the spot. The girl later went to the police station and accused the three youths of raping her. A case was booked under the POCSO Act and the three were arrested shortly.

Separately, Chief Minister Chouhan had ordered demolition of houses belonging to criminals who blatantly disregarded the law and order in Bhopal, Indore and several other districts.

