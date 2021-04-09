Onlookers were in for a shock in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district when two PPE-clad health workers, who were accompanying a Covid-19 patient, stopped at a street cart to sip on sugarcane juice on Thursday.

The incident took place at a crowded joint close to the Rajendra Talkies square when a Covid-19 patient was being taken to a private diagnostic centre for tests.

One of the workers even came close to the shop and removed his mask while his colleague sat in the front seat of the ambulance keeping the door ajar.

When a local, shooting their act on his mobile phone, questioned them about their irresponsible behaviour, one of them nonchalantly said that the patient is infected (with Covid19) not him and asked the man to let him have juice peacefully.

The ambulance is registered with a private tour and travels operator. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Shahdol Dr MS Sagar, talking to the media, feigned ignorance about the matter and said he will enquire into the issue.

Contacted by News18.com over the phone on Friday, the CMHO did not clarify if any action was taken, saying he was busy in an emergency. The Shahdol district hospital was in the news in the last few months with the death of a dozen infants within a span of a week.

To add to that, after the initial spread in major cities like Bhopal and Indore, the Covid-19 wave has reached smaller towns like Shahdol, Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Katni, Seoni and others amid such negligent behaviour from the administration.

Shahdol has total of 290 active cases, including 62 cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 patients are losing lives persistently in cities like Indore, Sagar, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur and others and their families are blaming scarcity of oxygen and Remdesivir injections.

All urban areas of the state are in lockdown for 60 hours starting from 6 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday. Towns like Betul, Katni and Khargone will be under a weeklong lockdown.

In the last 24 hours, Indore has reported 887 fresh cases, Bhopal 686, Jabalpur 326 and Gwalior reported 298 cases.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here