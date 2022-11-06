MP: Six Killed, Five Injured in Road Accidents in Rajgarh, Dhar

Six persons, including a school student, were killed and five others injured in two accidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh and Dhar districts in the past 24 hours, police said on Sunday.

An 18-year-old girl and the driver of a sport utility vehicle were killed when the vehicle collided with a bus on Boda-Narsinghgarh road in Rajgarh district on Sunday evening, said police officer Sandeep Kumar Meena.

“Four girl students and a teacher were seriously injured and have been hospitalised in Bhopal. The students of Genhukhedi government school were returning in the SUV from Narsinghgarh after appearing for the post-matric exam,” he said.

The bus has been impounded, he added.

In Dhar, four persons of a family, including two minors, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus late Saturday night on Dhamnod-Bakaner road, some 60 kilometres from the Dhar district headquarters, said police officer Rajkumar Yadav.

“Three persons died on the spot while a 12-year-old boy died during treatment. A case has been registered and the bus has been seized,” Yadav added.

