MP Skills Recruitment 2018: 77 Manager Communication & Branding and District Facilitator Posts, Apply Before 31st October 2018
Interested candidates can email their details in the prescribed format at mpssdegb@iimidr.ac.in or send their applications (hard copy) in the prescribed format on or before 31st October 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
MP Skills Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 77 Manager Communication & Branding and District Facilitator vacancies has been released on the official website of Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development and Employment Generation Board (MPSSDEGB) – mpskills.gov.in. There is 1 vacancy for the post of Manager Communication & Branding for State Office and 76 vacancies for the post of District Facilitator at District Level. MPSSDEGB aims to engage the selected candidates for a period of 3 years on contractual basis, further extendable to 5 years.
Application Process:
Interested candidates can email their details in the prescribed format at mpssdegb@iimidr.ac.in or send their applications (hard copy) in the prescribed format on or before 31st October 2018 at the address given below:
Project Coordinator, MPSSDEGB, Faculty Block A - Room Number-104,
Indian Institute of Management Indore,
Prabandh Shikhar, Rau-Pithampur Road,
Indore -453556
Eligibility Criteria:
Manager Communication & Branding:
The applicant must be a Post Graduate in M.A. (Mass Communication)/ P.G.D.M. (Mass Communication) and must possess minimum 2 years of work experience.
District Facilitator:
The applicant must be an M.B.A./P.G.D.B.M./P.G.D.M. Work Experience is not mandatory.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must be above 21 years of age as on 1st January 2018, Upper Age Limit differs on the basis of gender, category and domicile as stated in the Official Advertisement given below:
http://mpskills.gov.in/KnowledgeSharing/Public/View_Notice_R.aspx?id=MTEy&InstId=MA==
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
