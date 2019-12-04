MP Sports Minister Scales 40-feet Wall at University, Challenges Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to Take It Up Next

Bhopal: A fitness freak who is mostly seen riding a bicycle on roads, Madhya Pradesh sports minister Jitu Patwari scaled a rock climbing wall in less than a minute and threw a challenge to his counterpart in New Delhi, Kiren Rijiju, to take it up next.

Patwari, an MLA from Indore’s Rau constituency, on Wednesday attended a sports event at the Barkatullah University in Bhopal, which he reached after riding a bicycle for several kilometres.

There, Patwari imparted fitness mantras to the students and in order to exhibit his message, he expressed his desire to scale the 40-feet high rock-climbing wall in the campus.

To the surprise of the students and faculty members, Patwari started to climb the wall, taking almost a minute to reach the top amid applause from the crowd.

Patwari claimed that he had never before climbed a wall. “I wished to set an example that fitness is the mantra to achieving success in life,” he said, daring Rijiju and other sports ministers to take up the challenge.

Sport climbing, commonly referred to as rock climbing, is one of the sports in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Addressing the students at the university, Patwari reaffirmed an earlier announcement that a new sports policy will be formulated in the state and 5% reservation will be introduced in government jobs for national and international medal winners in Madhya Pradesh.

Patwari announced that sports grounds will be improved in colleges and universities across the state with a grant of Rs 200 crore.

