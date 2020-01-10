MP Student Falls off Hostel Building While Talking on Phone, Dies
Sachin Keshari (22) hails from Jharkhand and fell from the third floor of hostel number 3 at around 8pm on Thursday.
(Representative Image, Reuters)
Jabalpur: A third-year B.Tech student of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IITDM) Jabalpur died on Friday after falling off the hostel building while talking on a mobile phone a day earlier, Madhya Pradesh police said.
Sachin Keshari (22) hails from Jharkhand and fell from the third floor of hostel number 3 at around 8pm on Thursday, Dumna police post in charge Vinod Patel told PTI.
"He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but succumbed to internal injuries on Friday. He was talking on the phone with his parents at the time of the incident. He was telling his parents about scoring lower than expected marks, a roommate has told police," Patel said.
He said a forensic team had inspected the spot and prima facie it seems he lost balance and fell off.
