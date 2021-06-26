MP Lifts Sunday Covid Curfew; CM Says Situation in Control While Urging Caution

Following a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Saturday announced the end of the Sunday weekly lockdown in the state.

The night curfew will however remain in force, he added in a tweet.

“We are rolling back weekly Sunday lockdown in the state with immediate effect, those who wish to continue economic activities could do so by following safety norms,” said Chouhan in a tweet clarifying that night curfew will remain in force.

Saying that the Covid-19 situation is in control in the state, Chouhan said 35 districts have zero cases while active cases have slipped below 1,000 mark after a while. However, he urged caution, saying the situation may have come under control but was not absolutely terminated yet.

“Caution is the need of the hour, if we remain cautious, third wave can be averted,” he added pressing for the need to use masks and adopting covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

On Saturday, MP reported 46 fresh cases among 52 districts, with Indore reporting 9 cases and state capital Bhopal had 11 fresh infections.

The third most infected city in the state, Jabakpur, reported three fresh cases on Saturday.

Claiming yet another achievement in the ongoing vaccination drive, the Chief Minister said that by 7.30 pm on Saturday, MP had administered 9.64 lakh doses. Indore has achieved 68% while Bhopal has clocked 60% vaccination of the first dose.

