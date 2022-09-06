CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP Teacher Hits 8-year-old Student with Iron Rod for Not Finishing Homework, Booked

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2022, 19:30 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

The incident occurred in Thatipur area on September 1, when the teacher allegedly hit the Class 5 student with an iron rod after he failed to complete his homework (Representational Image)

A case under relevant provisions of the Children Act and Indian Penal Code has been registered against the teacher, Yogesh Shrivastava, for the incident that took place last week, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

A tuition teacher allegedly hit an eight-year-old student with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Thatipur area on September 1, when the teacher allegedly hit the Class 5 student with an iron rod after he failed to complete his homework, he said. The boy sustained injuries to his legs and back, following which his parents lodged a complaint with the police, the official said. Further legal steps will be taken against the accused teacher after a probe, he added.

first published:September 06, 2022, 19:30 IST
last updated:September 06, 2022, 19:30 IST