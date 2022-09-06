MP Teacher Hits 8-year-old Student with Iron Rod for Not Finishing Homework, Booked

A tuition teacher allegedly hit an eight-year-old student with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police said on Tuesday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Children Act and Indian Penal Code has been registered against the teacher, Yogesh Shrivastava, for the incident that took place last week, Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi said.

The incident occurred in Thatipur area on September 1, when the teacher allegedly hit the Class 5 student with an iron rod after he failed to complete his homework, he said. The boy sustained injuries to his legs and back, following which his parents lodged a complaint with the police, the official said. Further legal steps will be taken against the accused teacher after a probe, he added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here