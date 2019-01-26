MP Teacher Presses Accelerator Instead of Brake, Rams Car Into Students Having Mid-day Meal

Eight students of a primary school were injured on Saturday after a teacher lost control of his car while they were having mid-day meals in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said.The incident took place in Jurtara government primary school in the district's Bandol area, an official said."Teacher Krishna Kumar pressed the accelerator of his new car instead of the brake. The car first hit utensils kept there and then rammed into two students. The other six students were injured from falling utensils and the hot food inside," Bandol police station in charge Dilip Pancheshwar said.Seoni district hospital civil surgeon Dr Vinod Naokar said three students, who had sustained serious injuries, have been referred to hospitals in Jabalpur and Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra.The other five are being treated at the district hospital, the medical official added.Pancheshwar said teacher Krishna Kumar had been arrested.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.