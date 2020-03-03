Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Teen Kidnaps 3-Yr-Old Cousin to Escape Class 12 Exam, Given Away by Ridiculous Ransom Note

The handwritten note said the 18-year-old accused should not be sent to appear in board exams and should instead be sent to a specific location to rescue the child.

IANS

Updated:March 3, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP Teen Kidnaps 3-Yr-Old Cousin to Escape Class 12 Exam, Given Away by Ridiculous Ransom Note
Image for representation.

Morena: A teenager kidnapped and dumped his three-year-old cousin in a field in Tudila village in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Monday night so that he could escape appearing in the Class 12 board examination on Tuesday.

Police said, the accused, identified as Ranbir (18), abducted his three-year-old cousin while he was asleep, tied him to a rope and dumped him in a field at some distance.

Superintendent of Police, Morena, Asit Yadav said the handwriting in the note was incoherent and there was a direction saying that Ranbir should not appear in his exams beginning on Tuesday.

The child's mother noticed that her child had gone missing at around 3 pm. Police swung into action and a team from the Jaura police station reached the village. A handwritten note recovered from the spot said Ranbir should be sent to locate the child at a specific point.

Ranbir was questioned hard and he blurted out the truth. He took the police to the spot where he had left the child. The child has been recovered safely and Ranbir was booked for kidnapping.

"Ranbir confessed having kidnapped the child and tied him with a rope and abandoned him to escape the examination by being asked to search for the kid," said Yadav.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram