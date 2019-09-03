Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Teenage Girl in Same-Sex Relationship Arrested for Kidnapping Partner

The accused is 19 years old while the victim is 17, an official said, adding that the incident took place in Pangola village, about 50 kilometres away from Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 10:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MP Teenage Girl in Same-Sex Relationship Arrested for Kidnapping Partner
Image for representation.
Loading...

Alirajpur (MP): A teenage girl reportedly in a same-sex relationship was arrested after her minor partner's father filed a case of kidnapping, police in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district said on Tuesday.

The accused is 19 years old while the victim is 17, an official said, adding that the incident took place in Pangola village, about 50 kilometres away from here. Jobat Sub-Divisional Officer of Police RS Bhakar said the case was registered after the minor girl's father accused the 19-year-old of abduction.

She has been charged under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. "He has alleged that the accused abducted his daughter two months ago. We have tracked down both the girls and have recorded their statements. The minor girl will be handed over to the parents while the 19-year-old will be produced in court on Wednesday," he said.

Speaking to reporters, the minor girl said she knew the accused for the past one-and-half years and considers the latter her "husband". She said the two had gone to Gujarat last year and lived there for five months.

The dispute rising out of this incident was at the time settled by the community panchayat of the Bhil tribe to which both belong and her father was provided a compensation of Rs 60,000, she added. She claimed she wanted to stay with the accused as they are in love.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram