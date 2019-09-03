MP Teenage Girl in Same-Sex Relationship Arrested for Kidnapping Partner

Alirajpur (MP): A teenage girl reportedly in a same-sex relationship was arrested after her minor partner's father filed a case of kidnapping, police in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district said on Tuesday.

The accused is 19 years old while the victim is 17, an official said, adding that the incident took place in Pangola village, about 50 kilometres away from here. Jobat Sub-Divisional Officer of Police RS Bhakar said the case was registered after the minor girl's father accused the 19-year-old of abduction.

She has been charged under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. "He has alleged that the accused abducted his daughter two months ago. We have tracked down both the girls and have recorded their statements. The minor girl will be handed over to the parents while the 19-year-old will be produced in court on Wednesday," he said.

Speaking to reporters, the minor girl said she knew the accused for the past one-and-half years and considers the latter her "husband". She said the two had gone to Gujarat last year and lived there for five months.

The dispute rising out of this incident was at the time settled by the community panchayat of the Bhil tribe to which both belong and her father was provided a compensation of Rs 60,000, she added. She claimed she wanted to stay with the accused as they are in love.

