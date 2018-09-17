English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP TET 2018: 17,000 High School Teacher Jobs, Apply Before 25th September 2018
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP Vyapam) aims to recruit 17,000 High School Teacher via MP TET 2018. Check detailed notification on peb.mp.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
MP TET 2018 application process to fill 17,000 High School Teacher posts has begun on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP Vyapam) - peb.mp.gov.in.
Candidates interested in applying for MP Shikshak Bharti 2018 or Madhya Pradesh High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 can follow the instructions below and apply online for the same on or before 25th September 2018:
How to apply for MP TET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://peb.mp.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Online Form - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2018
Step 3 – Click on Application Tab
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/Vyapam/examsList.aspx
Application Fee:
General Candidates: Rs 500/-
SC/ST/ OBC Candidates: Rs 250/-
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Post Graduate degree with minimum 50% marks along with B.Ed from a recognized University or Institution.
Official Advertisement:
http://peb.mp.gov.in/Rulebooks/RB_2018/Sikshak_Eligibilty_test_2108_rulebook.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 40 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination which is scheduled to begin from 29th December 2018.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the Grade Pay of Rs 36,200 plus DA.
