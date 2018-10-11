English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP TET 2018 Registration Extended till 20th October 2018, 22000+ Middle School/High School Teacher Posts, Apply Now
MP Vyapam aims to fill 22,704 vacancies in total via TET 2018, out of which 17000 vacancies are for the post of High School Teacher and 5704 vacancies are for the post of Middle School Teacher.
MP TET 2018 Registration has been extended till Saturday, 20th October 2018. Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), popularly known as MP Vyapam, has released a notification on its official website, as per which, the last date to apply for MP Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2018 and High School Teacher Eligibility Test – 2018 has been extended and interested candidates can submit their online applications till 20th October 2018 and edit the same till 21st October 2018 upon payment of application fee.
Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before the extended deadline.
How to apply for MP TET 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://peb.mp.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Online Form - Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2018 or
Online Form - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2018
Step 3 – Click on Application Form tab given below the TET you wish to apply for
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://peb.mponline.gov.in/Portal/Examinations/Vyapam/examsList.aspx
