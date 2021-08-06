MP Town Pools in Money to Build Oxygen Plant Amid Third Covid Wave Threat

People often come together for attaining self-sufficiency on things like potable water or access to roads but citizens in Madhya Pradesh have gone a step ahead in achieving self-dependency in oxygen supply which remains crucial amid the threat of the third Covid-19 wave.

Upon the initiative of a local officer, residents pooled in money and built an oxygen plant worth Rs 30 lakh in Raisen town of Madhya Pradesh. Once fully operational, the plant could supply 24×7 oxygen to close to two dozen patients, if needed.

The initiative has have been undertaken in the Beghumganj tehsil of Raisen.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Abhishek Chaurasiya had recently urged people to come forward and build an oxygen plant. The appeal struck the right chord with the locals who offered donations in huge amounts.

Like other areas in MP, Raisen too had witnessed deaths and a severe shortage of medical oxygen when the city was lashed by the second wave of Covid-19 virus early this year. Locals then had demanded an oxygen plant from the SDM.

The officer later had a meeting with them urging them to participate in this noble cause. They accepted the offer and pooled up to Rs 30 lakh, and handed it to the officer who got a plant built in the region shortly.

Dr Sandip Yadav, Block Medical Officer, said that it is perhaps the first oxygen plant in MP which has been built through public participation.

(Inputs by Devraj Dubey)

