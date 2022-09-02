CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Tribals Carry Body Across Swollen River for Cremation; Video Surfaces on Social Media
1-MIN READ

MP: Tribals Carry Body Across Swollen River for Cremation; Video Surfaces on Social Media

PTI

Last Updated: September 02, 2022, 23:58 IST

Indore, India

Tribals had to cross an overflowing seasonal river using ropes to perform the last rites of Birja Bhuria (85), who died of health-related issues (Image: News18/File)

Tribals had to cross an overflowing seasonal river using ropes to perform the last rites of Birja Bhuria (85), who died of health-related issues (Image: News18/File)

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday in Chaparia, about 50 km away from the district headquarters, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti's local leader Bheem Singh Girwal said on Friday

A purported video has surfaced on social media in which tribals can be seen carrying the body of an old man across a swollen river using ropes to reach a cremation ground in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday in Chaparia, about 50 km away from the district headquarters, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti's local leader Bheem Singh Girwal said on Friday.

The region comes under the Mhow constituency of the state's tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur, he said. Tribals had to cross an overflowing seasonal river using ropes to perform the last rites of Birja Bhuria (85), who died of health-related issues, Girwal said.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Akshat Jain said directives have been given to the janpad panchayat chief executive officer to start the construction of a bridge on the river by inspecting it soon to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

first published:September 02, 2022, 23:50 IST
last updated:September 02, 2022, 23:58 IST