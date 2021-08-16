MP: Tricolour Placed Upside Down on Vehicle; Police Driver Suspended

A police driver was suspended and two other policemen were served show cause notices after the national flag was placed upside down on a parade vehicle at the Independence Day function in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, a senior official said on Monday. During the event held on Sunday, the tricolour was placed upside down on the vehicle in which state Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the parade at the Rajgarh district headquarters.

“The driver placed the national flag on the inspection vehicle in a wrong way. The vehicle driver was suspended with immediate effect," Rajgarh Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said in a statement. Show cause notices were served to two other policemen, including the vehicle in-charge. Further action will be taken after receiving their replies, the official said.

Under provisions of The Prevention of insults to National Honour Act, 1971, whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian national flag or any part thereof, is liable to face punishment.

