MP: Two Army Personnel Killed, 1 Injured After Tank Barrel Bursts in Field Firing Exercise at Babina

Two army personnel, including a JCO, were killed and another injured in an accident involving a T-90 tank during a field firing exercise at Babina cantonment in Madhya Pradesh. The army said the tank was being manned by three personnel when its barrel burst. While the commander and gunner succumbed to burn injuries at a military hospital, the driver is being treated and is out of danger, the army added.

According to the army, the incident took place during an exercise in the Babina field firing ranges on Thursday. The army said it had launched a court of inquiry to probe the incident.

“During the annual firing at Babina field firing ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst took place. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to the military hospital in Babina,” an army official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The official added: “The commander and the gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries. The driver is out of danger and under treatment.”

