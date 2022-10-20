MP: Uma Bharti Back with Anti-liquor Agitation, Police Launch Campaign Against Drugs

Politics and police action against drugs and illegal sale of liquor seems to be running side by side in Madhya Pradesh.

While the state police recently launched a special campaign against drugs, former Union minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti has her own way to take on her own party-led government on the issue of liquor.

Ex-Chief Minister Bharti, who has stood against the new liquor policy implemented by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government earlier this year, made headlines in recent times either by smashing liquor bottles at shops or by throwing cow dung at them.

And she returned to action again on Tuesday, this time by removing the poster of a liquor shop in Bhopal. She also called the manager and asked if he consumed liquor or just sold it to the customers.

Bharti also warned the administration and the police that if the liquor outlet is not removed from near a temple, she would see to it that the law and order situation is disrupted.

Bharti also expressed concern that she would be attacked by the liquor mafia for her stand.

“I had said earlier also that the liquor mafia will now attack me, will spread false propaganda against me… Even today, someone told me that ‘you are giving opportunity to the opposition to weaken the government’,” Bharti tweeted on Tuesday.

Bharti also warned that she will continue her protest against illegal sale of liquor in the state until the government takes strict action against the practice.

“If all the drinking premises are shut by an order of the government, I will perform ‘aarti’ for the administration of Madhya Pradesh,” Bharti said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Police have launched a special campaign against drugs from October 8, targeting the sale and consumption of drugs and illicit liquor, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, not satisfied with the government’s initiative, Bharti said she will travel throughout the state with her own de-addiction campaign.

She promised that she will not to stay in her Bhopal residence from November 7 to January 14 (2023), as she will travel across the state urging people to quit addiction.

Notably, the special campaign was launched by the state police on the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The move came a month before Bharti is set to launch her own campaign.

As per official sources, till October 16, action has been taken against 3,874 persons under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003. Also, many illegally operated hookah bars have been closed by the police.

The police have also cracked down on drunken driving, taking action against 1,619 persons across the state.

