MP Village Barricades Itself from Outsiders to Contain Covid-19 Spread

People of a village in Indore in Madhya Pradesh have come in for praise for disallowing the entry of outsiders as a measure to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, with videos of a minister and the district collector talking to them at a barrier point going viral on social media. Dhabli is a village of 7,000 people and is some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, and the move to barricade it from outsiders started after it reported two to three COVID-19 deaths, officials explained on Monday.

State minister Tulsiram Silawat and Indore collector Manish Singh, who were on a COVID-19 review tour, stood at a barrier point to talk out of respect for the villagers' decision to not allow outsiders, they said. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

"After the death of two to three persons here from COVID-19, we set up barriers to stop the entry of outsiders.The youth take turns to man the barrier, as it protects us from COVID-19," Dhabli sarpanch Mahesh Parihar told PTI.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the hamlet. "I welcome the citizens of Dhabli of Sanver Janpad who are fighting in a determined manner against COVID-19," he said.

Indore is the state's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1,28,459, including 1,212 deaths.

