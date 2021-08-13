MP: Villagers Risk Their Lives, Use Makeshift Hanging Trolley to Cross Overflowing River

After risking their lives for years due to absence of a cross-over bridge, residents of over a dozen of villages in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district joined together and built a makeshift hanging trolley to cross an overflowing river during monsoon. The villagers have claimed that they were forced to do so as the local authorities didn’t pay attention to their request to built a bridge as it becomes risky to cross Gunera Guneri river which swells every year during rainy season.

The helpless locals have made a trolley using iron rods and hanged it with the help of steel cables. The trolley can carry two persons at a time even though the mode of traveling is extremely dangerous.

Due to heavy downpour, dozens of villages in the district get cut off from nearby places every year. Upset by this, the locals of Lakhwada village in Bagli block decided to look for a solution to solve their problems and then joined together to built a makeshift hanging trolley.

The major problem was being faced by around 25 farmers of Lakhwada village, who have farmlands on the other side of the river Gunera Guneri. The farmers claimed that they approached the local leaders and state government officers with the demand of building a bridge, but their pleas were left unheard.

A local farmer Ram Singh said that they have no option but to use this risky mode to cross the river to reach the farmland. “We cross the river through this bridge in monsoon," said Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here