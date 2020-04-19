Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Villages Impose 'Self-Lockdown', Block People's Movement by Laying Trees on Roads

Residents hit upon the idea of imposing 'self lockdown' by blocking roads after two people from Udaygarh-Kanas village, located around 50 km from the district headquarters, tested positive for coronavirus recently.

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP Villages Impose 'Self-Lockdown', Block People's Movement by Laying Trees on Roads
Image for representation

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, residents of several villages in Madhya Pradesh's tribal-dominated Alirajpur district have blocked public movement by laying trees and thick branches on the key approach roads.

Residents hit upon the idea of imposing 'self lockdown' by blocking roads after two people from Udaygarh-Kanas village, located around 50 km from the district headquarters, tested positive for coronavirus recently.

One more Covid-19 patient was reported from Chandra Shekhar Nagar of Alirajour city Saturday, according to government officials.

Borjhad village sarpanch (head) Tara Bai Katarias son Sumeet Kataria said that they have laid a tree on the main road leading to their village to ensure people from Udaygarh, which is around 15 km away, do not enter their area.

"Similarly, we dont want any one of our village resident to visit Udaygarh. We have to keep our village safe from the viral infection," he said.

Alirajpur has around 526 villages. Out of these, people in around 250 villages have blocked their key approach roads by laying trees and branches, Mahesh Patel, head of Bhilala tribe, claimed.

Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Vipul Shrivastava said they do not have the exact number of villages where roads

have been blocked (by trees).

"But, we know that roads to several villages have been blocked," he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres