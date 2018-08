MP VYAPAM Recruitment 2018: Jail Prahari Post, Apply from 11th August 2018

MP VYAPAM Recruitment 2018 Notification to recruit candidates for the post of Jail Prahari has been released on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board - peb.mp.gov.in The number of vacancies is not disclosed in the official advertisement as of now; hence candidates must keep a tab on the official website to check the number of posts and detailed notification as and when it’s made available by the Board. The application process for this recruitment is scheduled to commence from 11th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 25th August 2018.Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST (Madhya Pradesh – Rs.250Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be Intermediate pass from a recognized university.Applicants are advised to read through the brief official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online examination.BhopalIndoreJabalpurGwaliorSaagarSatnaUjainRatlaamImportant Dates:Start date of submission of online application – 11th August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 25th August 2018Dates of Examination – 29th and 30th September 2018 (Saturday and Sunday)The examination will be conducted in 2 sessions viz Morning and Afternoon:Morning Timing – 9:00 AM – 11:00 AMAfternoon Timing – 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM