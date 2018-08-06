English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP VYAPAM Recruitment 2018: Jail Prahari Post, Apply from 11th August 2018
The application process for this recruitment is scheduled to commence from 11th August 2018.
Representational image (Reuters)
MP VYAPAM Recruitment 2018 Notification to recruit candidates for the post of Jail Prahari has been released on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board - peb.mp.gov.in.
The number of vacancies is not disclosed in the official advertisement as of now; hence candidates must keep a tab on the official website to check the number of posts and detailed notification as and when it’s made available by the Board. The application process for this recruitment is scheduled to commence from 11th August 2018 and interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 25th August 2018.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST (Madhya Pradesh – Rs.250
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Intermediate pass from a recognized university.
Applicants are advised to read through the brief official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://peb.mp.gov.in/Advertisement/ADV_2018/Jail_rect_test_2018_ADVT.jpg
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online examination.
Centers of Examination:
Bhopal
Indore
Jabalpur
Gwalior
Saagar
Satna
Ujain
Ratlaam
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 11th August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 25th August 2018
Dates of Examination – 29th and 30th September 2018 (Saturday and Sunday)
Timings of Examination:
The examination will be conducted in 2 sessions viz Morning and Afternoon:
Morning Timing – 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Afternoon Timing – 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
