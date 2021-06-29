MP Weather: 15 Districts Receive Less Than Normal Rainfall; Residents Face Heat Wave

At least 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh are still dry though the state has received good rainfall in the past few weeks. The state received 49 percent more rainfall in comparison to normal standard during the monsoon. However, people in 15 districts are facing the scorching heat due to less than the normal rainfall. This is happening even after the arrival of monsoon in the state before the scheduled time.

The 15 districts which have received less than normal rainfall include Damoh, Panna Agar Malwa, Alirajpur, Barwani, Bhind, Burhanpur, Datia, Dhar, Gwalior, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Morena and Sheopur. The variation of less than normal rainfall ranges from 2 percent to 40 percent.

The Gwalior-Chambal zone of the state is witnessing heat waves. Gwalior on Monday recorded 41.3 degrees Celsius of temperature. Guna recorded 38.6 degrees, Sheopur recorded 38.4, Bhopal recorded 35.2, Indore recorded 34.3 and Jabalpur district recorded 35 degrees Celsius of temperature.

After heavy rainfall in many areas of the state including Bhopal, now the pace of monsoon has weakened, according to the India Meteorological Department. Due to this, there is less chance of rainfall in many districts across the state in the next 7 days. The trough of the monsoon has broken and a low-pressure area is also not forming in the Bay of Bengal resulting in further slowing down of monsoon rainfall.

At present, there is little hope of any major monsoon wind formation in the Bay of Bengal. In such a situation, the pace of the monsoon will slow down further. This will result in the continuation of the heat waves in many districts of the state.

The residents of the 15 districts have been advised to follow the advisory issued by the authorities to deal with the heat waves in the coming days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here