MP Weather: Red Alert Sounded for 11 Districts, Orange for 22 Others

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 22 districts in Madhya Pradesh while a red alert has been sounded for 11 districts. Most of the districts in the state have been receiving rain since the start of this week. On Wednesday, rainfall was recorded in 47 districts. Malwa, Nimar, Bundelkhand, and Mahakaushal regions of the district received maximum rainfall ranging from 1 to 4 inches.

IMD issues a red alert when the weather reaches dangerous levels and there is a risk of heavy damage. The administration has been advised to stay alert. The weather agency issues an orange alert when there is a possibility of weather conditions deteriorating further and causing damage.

IMD said, “A low-pressure area has formed near the Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal. The western end of the Monsoon Trough lies in the foothills of the Himalayas, while the eastern end extends up to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Apart from this, Western Disturbance is also active. With these three weather systems being active, the process of arrival of moisture on a large scale has started. Due to this, there is a possibility of good rains in the whole of Madhya Pradesh.”

The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is moving in a northwest direction. Due to this, there is a possibility of rainfall in the districts of Jabalpur, Shahdol, Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Indore, and Sagar.

Even though heavy rainfall was recorded in many districts of the state, at least 16 districts have received below normal rainfall.

According to IMD data, Madhya Pradesh has received 28.82 inches of rain so far, which is 1 percent less than normal. Last month, few districts of the state faced flood-like situations.

