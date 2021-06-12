MP Weather Update: 23 Districts Receive Heavy Rain, Gwalior Simmers At 40 Degrees

The monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s and around 23 districts are facing heavy rain. The Southwest Monsoon has flooded several districts in the Bhopal division. Meanwhile, the temperature in Gwalior has hit 40.8 degrees Celsius, while in Rajgarh it has touched 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon is expected to hit Bhopal in the next two days. The weather in Bhopal changed late Friday evening due to high winds. There was heavy rain late at night and many parts of the capital city were flooded.

According to the India Meteorological Department, 23 districts received 60 percent more pre-monsoon rain from June 1 to June 10. In seven districts the rainfall has been normal, while in twelve districts, it is less than normal. Rainfall has decreased by 66 to 99 percent in Morena, Gwalior, and Singrauli.

The Met department has issued an orange alert for 11 districts and a yellow alert for 23 districts predicting heavy to moderate rain.

However, Gwalior still faces scorching heat even though the monsoon has covered more than half of the state. In Gwalior, the temperature reached 40.8 degrees. Rajgarh, Guna districts are also facing high temperatures at 39.4 degrees Celsius and 38.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

