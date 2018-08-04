English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MP Woman Chokes to Death After Husband Stuffs Her Nose, Mouth With Glue
Lodging a police complaint, the victim’s 15-year-old son said his father often quarrelled with his mother and had tried to poison her as well.
Representative Image
Loading...
Vidisha (MP): A 35-year-old woman died of suffocation after her husband allegedly stuffed a strong adhesive in her mouth, nose and eyes here, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place at their residence in Rajput Colony here on Friday, police said. "The victim, Durga Bai, suffocated to death after her husband Halkeram Kushwaha stuffed a strong adhesive, used for sticking broken items, in her mouth, nose and eyes," Kotwali police station inspector RN Sharma said.
Before committing the crime, the accused asked his two sons to go outside the house and used the glue to kill his wife, he added. The incident came to light when one of their minor sons returned home in the evening and found his mother lying motionless, the inspector said.
"The 15-year-old boy lodged a police complaint, following which Halkeram was booked for murder and a search was launched to nab him," Sharma added.
The boy told the police that his father was a drunkard and often quarrelled with his mother.
He also informed the police that the accused had even tried to poison his mother in the past.
In a similar case reported in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh in May 2016, a woman had allegedly used the same adhesive on her drunkard husband's eyes while he was asleep.
Also Watch
The incident took place at their residence in Rajput Colony here on Friday, police said. "The victim, Durga Bai, suffocated to death after her husband Halkeram Kushwaha stuffed a strong adhesive, used for sticking broken items, in her mouth, nose and eyes," Kotwali police station inspector RN Sharma said.
Before committing the crime, the accused asked his two sons to go outside the house and used the glue to kill his wife, he added. The incident came to light when one of their minor sons returned home in the evening and found his mother lying motionless, the inspector said.
"The 15-year-old boy lodged a police complaint, following which Halkeram was booked for murder and a search was launched to nab him," Sharma added.
The boy told the police that his father was a drunkard and often quarrelled with his mother.
He also informed the police that the accused had even tried to poison his mother in the past.
In a similar case reported in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh in May 2016, a woman had allegedly used the same adhesive on her drunkard husband's eyes while he was asleep.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 Won’t be Called a Biopic Anymore After Shocking Accusations Against Founder Anand Kumar
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoy Candle-Lit Dinner With Friends; See Picture
- Andy Murray Withdraws from Washington After tearful 3 a.m. Finish
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...