GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

MP Woman Chokes to Death After Husband Stuffs Her Nose, Mouth With Glue

Lodging a police complaint, the victim’s 15-year-old son said his father often quarrelled with his mother and had tried to poison her as well.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2018, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP Woman Chokes to Death After Husband Stuffs Her Nose, Mouth With Glue
Representative Image
Loading...
Vidisha (MP): A 35-year-old woman died of suffocation after her husband allegedly stuffed a strong adhesive in her mouth, nose and eyes here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at their residence in Rajput Colony here on Friday, police said. "The victim, Durga Bai, suffocated to death after her husband Halkeram Kushwaha stuffed a strong adhesive, used for sticking broken items, in her mouth, nose and eyes," Kotwali police station inspector RN Sharma said.

Before committing the crime, the accused asked his two sons to go outside the house and used the glue to kill his wife, he added. The incident came to light when one of their minor sons returned home in the evening and found his mother lying motionless, the inspector said.

"The 15-year-old boy lodged a police complaint, following which Halkeram was booked for murder and a search was launched to nab him," Sharma added.

The boy told the police that his father was a drunkard and often quarrelled with his mother.

He also informed the police that the accused had even tried to poison his mother in the past.

In a similar case reported in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh in May 2016, a woman had allegedly used the same adhesive on her drunkard husband's eyes while he was asleep.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...