News18» News»India»MP: Woman Ends Life Hours After Losing Husband to Covid-19
1-MIN READ

MP: Woman Ends Life Hours After Losing Husband to Covid-19

Image for representation

Her husband was admitted to the hospital on April 24 after he contracted Covid-19

Shocked over the death of her husband due to COVID-19, a 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The woman jumped off a nine-storey private hospital on Saturday night, hours after her 43-year-old husband succumbed to the viral infection, Tukoganj police station inspector Kamlesh Sharma said.

The police suspect she jumped to death from the hospital’s fifth storey or a floor above it. Her husband was admitted to the hospital on April 24 after he contracted COVID-19, the official said.

“She was shocked after getting to know about her husband’s death and ended her life," he said. The woman’s body was sent for postmortem, he added.

first published:May 09, 2021, 10:05 IST