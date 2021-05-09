MP: Woman Ends Life Hours After Losing Husband to Covid-19

Shocked over the death of her husband due to COVID-19, a 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The woman jumped off a nine-storey private hospital on Saturday night, hours after her 43-year-old husband succumbed to the viral infection, Tukoganj police station inspector Kamlesh Sharma said.

The police suspect she jumped to death from the hospital’s fifth storey or a floor above it. Her husband was admitted to the hospital on April 24 after he contracted COVID-19, the official said.

“She was shocked after getting to know about her husband’s death and ended her life," he said. The woman’s body was sent for postmortem, he added.

