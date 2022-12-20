CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Woman Gang-raped, Brutalised in Chhatarpur; Five Held

PTI

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 23:19 IST

Chhatarpur, India

The victim had allegedly lent Rs 5 lakh to the accused woman, who was a tenant in her house in Jhansi city of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh (Source: Shutterstock)

The accused woman had promised to return the money within three months, but she failed to do so, the official said.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly confined to a house for six days and gang-raped by four men and a woman, who had borrowed money from her in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Tuesday arrested all the five accused involved in the crime under sections 376 (rape) 376D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The victim had allegedly lent Rs 5 lakh to the accused woman, who was a tenant in her house in Jhansi city of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The woman then asked the victim to come to Chhatarpur on December 9 to resolve the matter and asked one of the accused to pick the latter up and take her to her house, he said.

The victim was allegedly beaten up and raped by four men and the accused woman also performed unnatural acts on her, Orchha Road police station in-charge Abhishek Choubey said.

The victim was confined in the house till December 15, after which the accused threatened her with dire consequences and allowed her to leave, he said.

After reaching Jhansi, the victim narrated her ordeal to her family members and a police complaint was lodged on Monday, the official said.

