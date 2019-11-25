Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Woman Gives Birth to Baby with Two Heads, Three Hands

Babita Ahirwar on Saturday delivered a baby, weighing 3.3 kg and having conjoined heads, three hands and four palms.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP Woman Gives Birth to Baby with Two Heads, Three Hands
Representational image.

Vidisha: A 23-year-old woman has given birth to a boy with two heads and three hands at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said on Monday.

Babita Ahirwar on Saturday delivered the baby, weighing 3.3 kg and having conjoined heads, three hands and four palms, Vidisha district hospital's civil surgeon Sanjay Khare said.

Soon after birth, the child was kept in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he was unwell, the woman's husband Jaswant Ahirwar said.

But, after his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in Bhopal for advanced health care, he said.

Jaswant Ahirwar, a labourer who is a resident of Suja village, located around 60 km from here, said he got married to Babita last year and the boy was their first child.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram