MP Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help, Chops Body, Buries It

A Madhya Pradesh woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her friend, amputated the body and buried it deep in the ground. The accused’s 19-year-old drug-addicted son shared the incident with his friend and later alerted the police about the crime.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Sunita, who lived in Kankad near Umrikheda and killed her husband, Bablu, with the help of her friend, Rizwan, who is 5 years younger than her.

Both accused — Dipti Patel and her friend Rizwan — have been arrested by the police. The incident took place in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. Upon learning about the incident, the police reached the spot and started investigating the scene.

To get rid of the dead body, Sunita and Rizwan allegedly cut the body into several pieces and buried them in the ground.

According to reports, on February 5, Sunita made dal-baati and intoxicants in it. She then fed the same to Bablu. Soon after having his meal, Bablu lost consciousness and his arms, legs, neck, and torso were chopped off.

The police stated that initially nothing was found in the woman’s bathroom, but when excavation was carried out at another spot, her husband’s body was recovered a few feet below the ground. The torso of the man was found locked in a sack. Police are searching for his hands, feet, and neck.

During the investigation, Sunita said that her husband used to come home drunk and beat her. Hence, she and her friend made a plan to kill her husband. However, the police said that the matter can go on for a long time, as Sunita is persistently changing her statement.

