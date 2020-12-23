MP Woman on Work Visa Held Hostage by Employer in Saudi Arabia, Says Congress Leader

Family members of a woman who was set to return to India in a few days after being allegedly held hostage by her employer in Saudi Arabia have lost her contact again, according to a local Rajasthan Congress leader. A video of the 40-year-old Reena Gehlodh from Madhya Pradesh's Harda district seeking help for her return surfaced online on November 15, Bundi district Congress vice president Charmesh Sharma.

He said he had filed online complaints with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Prime Minister's Office two days later. He said the Ministry of External Affairs responded immediately to the complaint and on November 23 assured him of taking action in the matter. Subsequently, the India embassy in Saudi Arabia on November 24 asked Sharma to submit Gehlodh's travel and visa documents.

On December 16, the embassy in Saudi Arabia informed Sharma about the woman's scheduled return to India on January 5, the Congress leader claimed. However, on December 17, Gehlodh through a voice message informed her family members that her employer had robbed of her mobile phone and was torturing her.

There was no immediate comment from the Ministry of External Affairs. For the last six days, there is no contact with Gehlodh, the Congress leader said, adding that her four daughters and ailing husband are worried about her well being.