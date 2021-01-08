MP Woman, Stranded in Saudi and Ill-treated by Employer, Returns Home With Help of Rajasthan Native

A Rajasthan native has played a key role in ensuring that a woman from Harda in Madhya Pradesh, who was stuck in Saudi Arabia, returned home safely. The woman reached New Delhi on Thursday night and was placed under quarantine.

Earlier, News18 had raised the plight of Rina Gehlot, who had gone to Saudi Arabia for a job, but soon after she was ill-treated by the employer, who did not pay her the promised wages.

As the distressed family of Gehlot got no help from anywhere, New18 took up the cause on November 16, 2020. Following the report, district collector Harda Sanjay Gupta took cognisance of the case and raised the matter with the Department of Home, Madhya Pradesh.

Later, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, who hails from Harda, had also got in touch with the family and had assured help. As the matter had reached the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian embassy enquired about the case and extended help to the Gehlot by getting in touch with her employer.

Meanwhile, a Rajasthan native, Charmesh Sharma, came ahead to help as he raised the issue with the Centre and various authorities. For the past several years, Sharma has been helping out Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries.

He was informed about Gehlot’s case by a Boondi-based couple, who had found out about her through the news report. Sharma later scanned for details on the Google, finding necessary information from News18 stories on Gehlot.

He then got in touch with the affected family and co-ordinated in the rescue efforts as he also kept in touch with the PMO, the Ministry of External Affairs and the President’s office.

After Rina returned to New Delhi, Sharma, speaking to the News18 on phone, thanked the channel for raising the issue.

Gehlot has undergone test for coronavirus after reaching New Delhi and will be allowed to return home as soon as the test confirms her negative status.

Besides, husband Bansilal, Rina has three daughters, Vaishali, Divya and Bhanu in the family.

(Inputs Pravin Singh Tanwar, Harda)