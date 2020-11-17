MP Woman 'Trapped' in Saudi Arabia After Ill-treatment by Employer, Family Appeals to Govt for Help

A Madhya Pradesh woman working as domestic help in Saudi Arabia has appealed to PM Narendra Modi and Ministry of External Affairs to help her return home.

The woman from MP’s Harda has alleged ill-treatment by her employers and claimed that she is receiving insufficient payments for her work.

Through a video message to her family, the woman has narrated her ordeal and appealed to PM Modi for help in a tweet.

Reena Gahlod, who worked as a librarian in Harda had gone to Saudi Arabia in January this year to settle family troubles after her husband fell ill.

In her video message she claimed that one Sikandar had promised her job in Saudi Arabia as a domestic help and promised her Rs 23,000 (1200 riyal) monthly but after a month, her employer offered her only 1000 riyal and declined to hike her pay despite repeated requests.

She claimed that she was earlier offered Rs 28,000 monthly salary by the agent but as she was about to board the flight, she was made to sign an agreement for a salary of Rs 23,000.

She also said that she is confined into her employer’s home and not allowed to go outside. “I get food after long hours of work which stretch to 15-16 hours without a break,” she said.

Her husband Banshilal and three daughters are worried for her safety. The family claims that the agent is now asking Rs 4 lakh to let her come back. “My mother has told me on phone call that she is being tortured by the employers,” one of the daughters said.

After News18 flagged the issue, Harda collector Sanjay Gupta took cognizance of the matter. “I have called up the family to my office and I will ensure all possible help to bring the woman back,” Sanjay Gupta said.

(With inputs form Pravin Singh Tanwar)