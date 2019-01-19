LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

MP Woman's Head Severed After She Leans Out of Bus to Vomit, Driver Arrested

The impact was so massive that 56-year-old Asha Rani’s head got severed and tumbled on the road, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP Woman's Head Severed After She Leans Out of Bus to Vomit, Driver Arrested
Representative image (PTI)
Loading...
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The head of a 56-year-old woman was smashed and severed after hitting an electric pole when she leaned out of the window of a rashly-driven bus to vomit here in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Diamond crossing and the victim was identified as Asha Rani, who was travelling from Satna district to Panna district, they said.

Asha Rani leaned out of the bus window to vomit when her head hit the electric pole.

The impact was so massive that her head got severed and tumbled on the road, Kotwali police station inspector Arvind Kujur told PTI over phone.

"We have arrested the bus driver for rash driving and impounded the vehicle," Kujur said, adding investigations are on.

The body was handed to her family members after post-mortem, the police inspector said.

The deceased hailed from the adjoining Chhatapur district, the officer said.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram