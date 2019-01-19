English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Woman's Head Severed After She Leans Out of Bus to Vomit, Driver Arrested
The impact was so massive that 56-year-old Asha Rani’s head got severed and tumbled on the road, police said.
Representative image (PTI)
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The head of a 56-year-old woman was smashed and severed after hitting an electric pole when she leaned out of the window of a rashly-driven bus to vomit here in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.
The incident took place near Diamond crossing and the victim was identified as Asha Rani, who was travelling from Satna district to Panna district, they said.
Asha Rani leaned out of the bus window to vomit when her head hit the electric pole.
The impact was so massive that her head got severed and tumbled on the road, Kotwali police station inspector Arvind Kujur told PTI over phone.
"We have arrested the bus driver for rash driving and impounded the vehicle," Kujur said, adding investigations are on.
The body was handed to her family members after post-mortem, the police inspector said.
The deceased hailed from the adjoining Chhatapur district, the officer said.
