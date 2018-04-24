MP Writes to Social Justice Minister About Kerala Institute Not Reserving Seats For SC/STs in Jobs

Member of Rajya Sabha K Somaprasad has written a complaint to the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot regarding the non-implementation of reservation policy in Group A appointments by Shree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Trivandrum, Kerala.In its recently released notification for job applications, the institute has deprived the SC, ST and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEdBCs) from applying for the Group A category, which includes posts for professors, assistant professors, associate professors, scientists and engineers. The institute has provided for reservation only at the entry level for scientists and engineers. The notification calling for application will close on April 25.The notification is in violation of the SCTIMST Act and government rules. As a public institute which receives grants from the central government, the SCTIMST is required to follow the reservation policies in all its recruitments, irrespective of the level. Rules 25 and 26 of the SCTIMST Act, 1980, brought in place at the time the previously state government-owned institute received national university status, lay down clear provisions for reservation.The deviation from the policy has raised concern because as an institute of national importance that has not been granted exemption from reservations, SCTIMST is bound by government rules to implement the policy.“We have sought exemption from implementing the reservation policy in Group A appointments. Our application for exemption is pending with the Ministry of Science and Technology. We are awaiting the decision.” the administration had told News18.com on April 17.Somaprasad, who is President of Kollam district panchayat and a member of CPI unit of Kerala wrote, “As a central government institute which is receiving grants from the government of India SCTIMST is supposed to follow the reservation policy in all its recruitment irrespective of the levels.”He added, “It is understood that SCTIMST authorities have never shown any interest in implementing reservations as per government of India norms in the recruitment of Group A officers when there is a clear provision in the Act to do that. It has been brought to my notice that the institute is following the service conditions and salary of AIIMS but not the reservation policy existing there.”He further requested the government to look into the matter and "direct DST to take appropriate action for implementation of reservation policy of the government of India in all cadres posts".He also requested the government to direct the institute to withdraw the current notification inviting applications for various group A level appointments and re-notify the same after implementing the reservation policy. "Fill the backlog of appointments," he said.Earlier , the former secretary to Ministry of Welfare PS Krishnan had pointed out to the Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan that the institute cannot be given exemption from implementing the reservation policy, as “equality in the present context would mean that the proportion of the SCs, STs and SEdBCs in the institute should be no less than the prescribed reservation percentages of 15%, 7.5% and 27%, respectively.”He had pleaded that the reservation had to be maintained whenever posts and vacancies are filled up and notifications for recruitments must clearly prescribe reservation percentages.The institute also allegedly violated the provisions provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs. On September 30, 1974, the Home Affairs Ministry had said that “all autonomous bodies — cooperatives, municipalities, universities and institutes, which are receiving grant-in-aid from the central government are directed to take suitable action for providing suitable reservation for SC/ST. Suitable provisions in the relevant statutes or in the Article of respective bodies need to be made.”