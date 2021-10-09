MP: Young Man Booked for Posing as IAF Officer Days After Getting Warm Welcome on His 'recruitment'

Days after a young man received a rousing welcome in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh after he claimed that he has been recruited as an officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF), the local police have registered a case against him as the defence force has made it clear that it has not inducted him, an official said on Saturday.

The young man, identified as Pinkesh Kaithwas, a resident of Piliya Khal area of Harda, was booked on Friday under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) and a search for him was underway, Harda’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gajendra Singh Vardhman said.

Kaithwas had received a warm welcome in Harda town and accolades by some local leaders and prominent citizens on October 3 after his claim of being recruited into the IAF. A welcome procession was taken out for the uniform-clad young man. However, his claim turned out to be false after the IAF denied that he has been inducted, police said. "We had got information over phone that a procession was taken out on October 3 to welcome Kaithwas after he claimed that he has been recruited as an officer in the IAF," Vardhman said. The event was widely covered by local newspapers and created a lot of buzz on social media and drew people’s attention, he said.

"After that, we got a phone call from Nagpur (Maharashtra) and later also received a letter from the IAF that this young man was not appointed on any post by it and that he was falsely claiming to be its officer," he said.

After receiving the IAF’s letter, a case was registered against him, he added. Eyewitnesses said that the welcome rally had been taken out from Kaithwas’s village to Harda’s Ghantaghar wherein patriotic songs were played and he was greeted with garlands by people. The event was given a wide coverage by the local media and he was later clicked with several local leaders. .

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.