MP Youth Gets 14-year Jail Term for Raping 9-year-old at Indore Mall
The incident took place on March 9 when the girl and her mother were visiting a mall in Indore along with some relatives.
Representative image.
Indore: A 19-year-old youth was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment on Saturday for raping a minor at an Indore mall on March 9 this year.
The verdict was delivered by an additional sessions and district court, which handed a jail term of 14 years to the accused Arjun Rathore, who was booked by the police for sexual assault and under provisions of POCSO.
The incident took place on March 9 when the girl and her mother were visiting a mall in Indore along with some relatives.
The girl had gone to the gaming zone based on the fourth floor of the mall with a ten year old cousin when she was waylaid by the youth.
As other children remained busy on various gaming consoles, Arjun Rathore (19), an employee of the mall, took the girl to a corner and sexually assaulted her. The traumatized child started crying and rushed downstairs to her mother.
As the girl narrated the incident, the family took her back to the gaming zone when she immediately identified the accused. Rathore was thrashed by the girl’s mother and others at the mall, after which he was handed over to Tukoganj police.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
